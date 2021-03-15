Senators plan to welcome thousands of fans by home opener in May

When the Harrisburg Senators open their season in May, COVID-19 mitigation guidelines will allow the club to host thousands of fans inside FNB Field during the 2021 season.

According to Team President Kevin Kulp, the Senators will allow between 2,100 and 2,200 fans to attend each of the 60 home games this summer.

On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced updated mitigation guidelines that go into effect on April 4, one month before the MiLB season is set to begin. These guidelines allow for 50 percent of maximum occupancy for outdoor events, regardless of venue size.

According to the order, “maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.”

Based on these guidelines from the state, Kulp says the Senators will utilize “social distanced seating pods” that amount to less than 50 percent capacity. Kulp goes on to say these will be “in full compliance with the 6 foot separation for seating pods.”

“We are happy that the Governor has allowed us to be able to seat more people in our ballparks while making sure that socially distanced seating is the overriding rule,” Kulp said to abc27 in a statement. “We feel we can do this effectively and safely. The fan experience at FNB Field this year will be to attain a fun atmosphere while always remaining clean and safe.”

The Senators open the season on the road on May 4, and host their home opener on May 11.