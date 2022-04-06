HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators are back on City Island ahead of the 2022 season for a couple preseason workouts before Opening Day on Friday, April 9.

After one of the craziest offseasons in MLB history with a three month lockout, the Senators roster is very much still up in the air. Major League Baseball’s Spring Training went longer than the MiLB camps, which is causing a backup in getting the players to Harrisburg.

Despite the roster uncertainty, the focus for whichever players are in Harrisburg will be on winning games.

The Senators finished the 2021 season in last place in the league’s Southwest Division with a 42-76 record. Harrisburg’s 432 runs scored was worst in the league.

“You come to the park every day trying to win,” said second-year Manager Tripp Keister. “We’re not just trying to create Major League players; we’re trying to create championship Major League players. Obviously, we’ve done [that] in the past.”

It was the worst season in franchise history since 1952 when the Senators posted a 46-94 record (.329 winning percentage).

“Sometimes in player development, you’re going to lose games,” Keister said. “It’s just how it works. You don’t ever sacrifice a player’s health or anything to win a game. Our job is to get them better and put them in situations [to succeed], but we are trying to win.”

The Harrisburg Senators begin the 2022 season on the road against Altoona on Friday, April 9. The Senators have their home opener at FNB Field on City Island on Tuesday, April 12; first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.