Harrisburg’s Donte Kent named FBS Freshman All-American

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg High graduate Donte Kent always thought he could be among elite company in college football. On Monday, Kent was named to the FBS’ Freshman All-American First Team.

The Central Michigan cornerback is one of 14 defensive players from around the country to get the nod and one of just two to come from a non-Power Five school

“Coming into college, I knew I had goals set and this was one of them,” he said.

Kent dominated in the secondary, finishing the season tied for the fourth most pass breakups with 14. He totaled 55 tackles and, grabbed an interception and also recovered a fumble over 13 games.

It’s a special distinction for the Chippewas, who haven’t had a player make this list since Antonio Brown in 2007, but it’s also special for the Harrisburg community.

“It gives a lot of people at home in Harrisburg motivation to work hard and keep doing things when things get tough,” he said.

The Kent’s can now be considered an All-American family. Donte’s older brother Ronald was named an FCS Freshman All-American at Western Carolina in 2018.