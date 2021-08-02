Harrisburg’s LeSean McCoy holds kids camp at Bishop McDevitt, talks NFL future

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — LeSean McCoy’s roots helped make him a two-time Super Bowl champion and future NFL Hall of Fame candidate.

On Saturday, ‘Shady’ returned to his alma mater, Bishop McDevitt High School, to help inspire the next generation at his skills camp.

With NFL training camps now under way throughout the league, many are curious about whether McCoy will suit up for a team in 2021 or decide to retire. He answered questions at his camp, telling reporters he will make a final decision in the coming weeks.