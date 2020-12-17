Harrisburg’s Nate Bruce signs with Penn State on abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday marked National Signing day for football players across the country.

One of the top college football prospects in the Midstate, Harrisburg High offensive lineman Nate Bruce, stopped by the abc27 studio with his family to make his commitment to Penn State official.

The man they call “Big Nate” saw his senior season cut short by COVID-19, but still earned himself a four-star recruiting rating with his bullying performance in the trenches.

He will head to Penn State early, getting in extra time with his new team and will begin classes on January 19.