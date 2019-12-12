Heat, Dom Francis agree to five-year extension

Note: Harrisburg Heat Media Release

The Harrisburg Heat of the Major Arena Soccer League are pleased to announce that forward Dominic Francis has extended his contract another five years. Dom is now signed to play for the Heat through the 2024/2025 season. Per team and league policies, further terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Francis is off to a fantastic start for the Heat this season. He has scored eight goals in the Harrisburg Heat’s first three games. Dom has also been named to the MASL Team of the Week for the past two weeks. His efforts have helped get the season started with a 2-1 record for the Heat.

Pat Healey, Head Coach and General Manager of the Heat, said “I am thrilled to have Dom Francis sign this extension with the Harrisburg Heat. His play last season, and so far this season has taken him from a good player to an All-League caliber player. He has worked extremely hard to help this team be a better all around team and win games. He has been great on the field, great off the field and great in the community. This dedication and attitude will continue to lead to great things.”

Francis remarked “ I am delighted to have signed a new contract with Harrisburg. The future is certainly bright for the Heat and everyone is excited to see where this franchise is heading. We have made a lot of changes in the offseason and there’s a buzz around the place about what we can achieve this year and a few years from now. I want to thank Coach Pat for believing in me and giving me the opportunities I’ve been getting. Every practice and game I feel like I learn something new from his experience and knowledge. He pushes each individual to our best and it shows on the field.” Dom continued, “I also want to thank the fans for our continued support on behalf of everyone on the team. We appreciate you. Without you, the Heat wouldn’t be where it is now and we look forward to seeing you at games and sharing our success together.”

The Harrisburg Heat continue their season this Saturday with a home game versus the Rochester Lancers. The game at the Farm Show Arena will kick off at 7:05 P.M. To purchase tickets, visit harrisburgheat.com.