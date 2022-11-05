WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday.

Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam Lowry also scored to help Winnipeg improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games.

All of the Jets’ scoring came on special teams, with three on the power play and Lowry getting his second short-handed tally of the season.

Arvid Soderblom started in goal for Chicago and stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced through two periods. Dylan Wells came on to begin the third and had 12 saves in his NHL debut.

Morrisey got Winnipeg on the scoreboard midway through the second period. With Chicago’s Jujhar Kharia off for interference, Morrissey’s slap shot from the point beat a screened Soderblom. It was Morrissey’s first goal of the season.

Lowry made it 2-0 when he beat a Chicago defenseman to the puck outside the blue line, raced down the ice and blasted a shot over Soderblom’s right shoulder with 6:27 left in the period.

Dubois added to that lead nearly 4 1/2 minutes later, beating Soderblom with a wrist shot off of a smart pass from Kyle Connor.

Winnipeg made it 4-0 with its third power-play goal of the game 4:59 into the third. Schmidt took a perfect pass from Cole Perfetti and fired it past Wells.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Los Angeles on Thursday night in the second of a three-game trip.

Jets: Host Dallas on Tuesday night in the finale of a three-game homestand.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports