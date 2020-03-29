1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Christ Community Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Help ABC27 pick the greatest local sports moments since 1980

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss