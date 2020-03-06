Hershey Bears await big weekend

The Atlantic Division-leading Hershey Bears are closing in on their first division title since the 2015-16 season.

The lead is slim, and the Bears will face a major three-game test in New England this weekend.

Hershey will take its lead to third-place Hartford on Friday and Saturday, followed by second-place Providence on Sunday afternoon. Providence trails the Bears by two points in the Atlantic, and Hartford is just three points behind first place.

Action starts Friday night at 7:15 against Hartford.