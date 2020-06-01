Hershey Bears blog Chocolate Hockey hosting “Hungry to Help” telethon

The Hershey Bears’ top blog, Chocolate Hockey, is teaming up with the Bears’ Liam O’Brien for a great cause.

On Thursday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m., Chocolate Hockey will host an online telethon to benefit Cocoa Packs, a weekly food assistance program for local students.

The hockey blog is operated by Kyle Mace, the son of longtime abc27 Sports Director, Gregg Mace. Kyle has teamed up with a longtime Bear in O’Brien, who is no stranger to helping out the Cocoa Packs program.

“[Cocoa Packs does] such a great job,” O’Brien told Chocolate Hockey. “The familes…are so lucky to have them put in the work they do.”

Other Bears players will make an online appearance for the June 4 event. Matt Moulson, Pheonix Copley and Riley Sutter are among the guys slated to join in and support the cause.

Like his dad, Kyle has long been invested in helping Central Pennsylvania in any way he can.

You can help by tuning in to the live stream on this link at 7:00 p.m. on July 4. More information is available at Chocolatehockey.com.