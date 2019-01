Hershey - (Hershey, PA-January 16, 2019)- The Hershey Bears and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced a time change for their match-up on Saturday, January 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The game is now scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. Due to pending inclement weather, puck drop has been moved up from the original start time of 7:05 p.m.