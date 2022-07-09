HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A unique three-on-three ice hockey tournament called 3Ice comes to Hershey this weekend. The first-of-its-kind event makes stops all over the country and features some of the top names of the game.

The six-team tournament is coached by NHL Hall of Famers like Guy Carbonneau (Canadiens), Grant Fuhr (Oilers), Joe Mullen (Flames/Penguins), and more.

The teams are loaded with players from the NHL, AHL and virtually every professional hockey league in the country.

Former Hershey Bears players like Joe Whitney (2017-18) and Parker Milner (most recently 2020) are back in Chocolatetown with their respective teams.

The tournament will stop in big NHL markets like Las Vegas and Nashville. Hershey is one of just two American Hockey League markets 3Ice is stopping at this summer; the other is Grand Rapids.

Full interview with 3Ice Founder & CEO E.J. Johnston

The games will be inside Giant Center on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available by clicking here.