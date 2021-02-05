AHL postpones Hershey Bears season opener vs. Devils due to COVID-19 protocols

The 334-day wait between games for the Hershey Bears will get one day longer. The AHL announcing hours before the puck drops that Friday’s season opener between the Hershey Bears and Binghamton Devils has been postponed.

“The American Hockey League has announced this evening’s Hershey at Binghamton game will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils staff,” the Hershey Bears said in a release. “The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.”

The 36-game shortened 2021 AHL season begins league-wide on Friday, February 5 and lasts through mid-May. The Bears/Devils game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The Hershey Bears home opener is slated for Saturday, Feb. 6 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Saturday’s game is still expected to be played as scheduled.