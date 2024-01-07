HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Many stuffed animals were flying in the Giant Center during the annual Hershey Bears Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday.

The Bears hosted the toss when they took on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Fans brought as many stuffed animals as they wanted and threw them onto the ice after the Bears Bogdan Trineyev scored in the second period.

“This is incredible, I mean last year we kinda had PTSD coming into tonight. This is such an awesome event and just to see everyone turn out and support the cause it’s awesome,” said Hershey Bears captain, Dylan McIlrath. “It’s record-breaking stuff that Hershey does every year. We keep topping it and if this is your first time it’s pretty incredible. I know my first time two years ago, you just really have to be here to witness it.

The Hershey Bears announced on X that 74,599 stuffed animals were tossed which would set a new world record.

The Hershey Bears broke their world record last year, with more than 67,000 stuffed animals. All items collected will be donated to local charities. The Bears have collected an estimated 389,508 plush toys since 2001.

When asked about the Hershey Bears fanbase, McIlrath said, “It’s awesome, I think it takes a snowstorm for fans not to come, they pack the building every night, they show up. We’ve had a lot to cheer for this first half so it’s been an awesome ride so far and even in our tough times they’re here for us and tonight like tonight just makes it so special.”