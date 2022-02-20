Bears fall to Bruins for second time in three days in 4-1 loss

BRIDGEPORT, CT – JANUARY 21: Ilya Samsonov #35 of the Hershey Bears watches the action during a game against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena on January 21, 2019 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Photo by Gregory Vasil/Getty Images)

(WHTM) – It’s a weekend that the Hershey Bears will try to wipe from their memories quickly.

They played two contests in Providence over the course of 48 hours and both fell flat in a major way.

On Friday night, the action felt like it was over before it even started with the Bruins getting out to a 5-0 lead and cruising to shutting out the Bears for only the second time this season.

The first occasion? The same Bruins team at the Giant Center back on Nov. 6th.

Sunday’s contest had a different feel than the first with Axel Jonnson-Fjallby firing a shot that was tipped in by Mike Vecchione tipping it in for his 12th goal of the season.

However – from there on out: the Bruins grabbed control in a narrative that’s become all too familiar.

Providence proceeded to score the next four goals in the game and run away with another blowout victory over the Bears.

The Bruins collecting a 9-1 edge over the Bears in the two games combined and have now outscored Hershey 12-1 in the three matchups this season.

Sunday’s loss marked the third straight day with a game for the Bears, but the team does not much rest as they are back at home on Tuesday to face the Wilkes-Barre Penguins.