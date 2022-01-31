Bears Lucas Johansen, Joe Snively assigned to Capitals Taxi Squad

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Giant Center has had a revolving door this season of Hershey Bears standouts getting called up to play for the Washington Capitals. The latest Bears assigned to the Capitals Taxi Squad are defenseman Lucas Johansen on Monday, and forward Joe Snively last week.

Johansen has posted 13 points and a +16 plus/minus rating in 31 games with the Bears this season. He made his NHL debut and recorded his first point on Dec. 31 against the Red Wings.

Johansen was selected by the Capitals 28th overall in 2016 NFL Draft.

Snively was re-assigned to the Caps Taxi Squad on Thursday, Jan. 27. He has recorded 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 35 games with Hershey this season, leading the team in both points and goals.

Snively made his NHL debut on Dec. 19, 2021 against the Kings and recorded an assist. The forward is the first player in franchise history to play for Washington as a native of Virginia. The 26-year-old forward trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex as a kid and was even a participant in Washington’s Little Caps program.

As part of the Snively transaction, the Capitals re-assigned Michael Sgarbossa from the taxi squad back to Hershey. The center has recorded four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in eight games with the Caps this season and 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) with the Bears in 15 games.

The Bears next host Hartford on Wednesday, February 2 inside the Giant Center; puck drops at 7:00 p.m.