WILKES BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two weeks too many for the Hershey Bears who spent 12 days off before starting the Calder Cup Playoffs. Hershey fell 3-0 to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 1 of the first round.

A sluggish performance, the Bears only managed three shots on goal in the first period. Tommy Nappier stopped all 23 Hershey shots to earn a shutout in his Calder Cup Playoff debut.

The Penguins carried the play in the first period, outshooting Hershey 15-3, and striking twice in a 31-second span to grab a 2-0 lead. Defenseman Will Reilly scored the game’s opening goal at 8:34 to give the Penguins the early advantage.

At 9:05, the Pens scored again as Alex Nylander tipped a Radim Zohorna shot through Copley and into the net. Zohorna’s shot from the deep slot hit Nylander’s right skate and changed directions to fool the Hershey netminder.

The Bears went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was 1-for-2. The Penguins outshot the Bears, 31-23.

Hershey now faces a must win Game 2 at GIANT Center on Sunday to keep its season alive.