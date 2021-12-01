Bears postpone two additional games, four consecutive games moved due to COVID-19 issues

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears continue to postpone games, bringing the total to four consecutive games missed due to COVID-19 issues. The organization announced the postponement of the Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 games.

The Bears previously postponed two games over the weekend due to league COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, Nov. 26, the Bears confirmed that both head coach Scott Allen and assistant coach Patrick Wellar have entered COVID-19 protocol and would not coach in that night’s game. The Bears lost that game 7-3 to Rochester.

By Saturday night, the AHL announced the postponement of two bears games.

The Bears road game at Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Dec. 4, as well as the club’s home game on Sunday, Dec. 5 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have been postponed. Make-up dates are yet to be determined.

The American Hockey League announced the previously postponed game scheduled for Dec. 1 at Lehigh Valley will now take place Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7:05 p.m. in Allentown.