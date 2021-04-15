Bears Sunday road game postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues

The Bears Sunday, April 18 road game against Lehigh Valley will not be played this weekend.

The American Hockey League announced the decision to postpone Sunday’s game as Lehigh Valley is dealing with ongoing COVID-19 issues.

This is the second Phantoms/Bears game that has to be postponed this week due to the Phantoms issues with the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

“The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of player, coaches, and game day personnel,” according to a release from the Hershey Bears.

A makeup date for Sunday’s game has not yet been determined.

The Bears will still host Binghamton on Saturday, April 17 at 1pm as scheduled.