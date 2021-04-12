Bears Wednesday home game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

(Hershey, PA- April 12, 2021) – The American Hockey League has announced that this Wednesday evening’s game between Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Wednesday's home game versus Lehigh Valley has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined. All tickets purchased for this game will automatically be refunded. #HBH pic.twitter.com/txKHSIRVFf — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 12, 2021

The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of player, coaches, and game day personnel.

All tickets purchased for this game will automatically be refunded. Ticketmaster will be reaching out with additional information.



Hershey’s home game versus Binghamton on Saturday remains on as scheduled.