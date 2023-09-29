HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Hershey Bear player and head coach Charles “Chuck” George Hamilton died at the age of 84.

Hamilton played seven seasons for the Bears from 1963-1970 and holds the lead in multiple statistics for the franchise. Across 459 games (19th most for any Bears) Hamilton posted 77 goals and 161 assists (tied for 32nd) for a total of 238 points (tied for 40th).

The Kirkland Lake, Ontario native helped the Bears to their fourth Calder Cup in 1969. That season, Hamilton boasted a career-high 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists).

Once Hamilton finished his playing career, he moved to the coaching side of hockey. Hamilton was named the seventh Hershey Bear head coach on Sug. 21, 1973. In just his first season at the helm of Hershey, he led the team to its fifth Calder Cup. Hamilton coached the team to a 39-23-14 regular season record and a 12-2 postseason record.

Hamilton was bestowed the AHL’s Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award for the 1975-1976 season for being the league’s outstanding coach for leading the Bears to their 14th Calder Cup Finals berth.

The 2016 Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame inductee coached for parts of six seasons from 1973-79. Hamilton finished his tenure with a record of 187-199-52 across 438 games.

Hamilton will be remembered as one of the Hershey “greats” with his 187 wins ranking second in franchise history.