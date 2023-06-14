LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WHTM) – The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions following a commanding 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers last night.

It is the Golden Knights’ first cup since they were created as a National Hockey League expansion team six seasons ago in 2018.

The Hershey Bears, who are currently battling for their 12th Calder Cup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, were represented on the 2023 Stanley Cup team.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson played a total of 180 games for the chocolate and white from 2013 to 2018. Stephenson was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Stephenson, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan scored ten goals in the Knights cup run and posted ten assists. During the series with Florida, Stephenson had a huge impact in game four, scoring two goals to put Vegas up 3-2 and poising the Knights to seal the deal yesterday.

Off the ice, two of the Knight’s assistant coaches John Stevens and Ryan Craig spent time with the Bears. Before Stevens started coaching with the Philadelphia Phantoms, starting as an assistant before becoming their head coach for the 2000-2001 season, he played 282 games for the Bears.

Craig played 61 games with Hershey in the 2003-04 season.

Kent Hawley, who serves as an amateur scout for the Bears also spent time with the Bears organization.

The Hershey Bears, who have won the most Calder Cups of any AHL team, have shown they serve as a developing ground for future, successful NHL players.