Former Hershey Bears coach Bruce Boudreau coaches his 1,000th NHL game

FILE – Minnesota Wild’s head coach Bruce Boudreau shouts after a penalty call in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, on Jan. 12, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. The Vancouver Canucks cleaned house late Sunday night, Dec. 5, 2021, dumping three executives and head coach Travis Green and replacing him with veteran Bruce Boudreau. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)

(WHTM) — Bruce Boudreau coached his 1,000 NHL game Sunday as the Vancouver Canucks hosted St. Louis. The former Hershey Bears head coach became the 29th coach in league history to reach that milestone.

Boudreau, a longtime Hershey resident, just celebrated his 67th birthday on January 9, but didn’t crack into the NHL until he was in his 50’s.

“I think if anything it means acceptance, that I’m an NHL coach,” Boudreau said. “I don’t know if makes any sense to anybody else, but I mean I was 33 years basically in the minors (as a player and a coach). So to get this 1,000th game after not being in the NHL until you’re 53, I think is pretty cool that I finally feel like I’m accepted as a guy that’s been in the NHL for a while.”

Boudreau is 577-306-117 in 14 seasons with the Capitals (2007-11), Anaheim Ducks (2011-16), Minnesota Wild (2016-20). He was hired by the Canucks on December 5 after a mid-season coaching chance. Vancouver is 10-4-2 since Boudreau became coach.

The Capitals hired Boudreau in 2005 to coach the Hershey Bears. He won the Calder Cup in his first season. The next year, the Bears posted the winningest regular season in franchise history and made a return Finals appearance. He had 340 total career AHL victories.

In November 2007, Boudreau was promoted to Washington, and led the Caps to a division title and won Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

Boudreau’s playing career was entirely in minor league hockey as he was drafted by his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs in 1975 and made his AHL debut with the Leafs’ affiliate in Moncton, New Brunswick, during the 1978-79 season.

Boudreau’s 483 career assists and 799 career points both rank 11th in AHL history, while his 316 goals are good for 14th place. Of the 72 players in AHL history with at least 500 career points, Boudreau ranks second with an average of 1.26 points per game.

Boudreau is already an AHL Hall of Famer, after being inducted in 2009. The Boudreau family owns the USPHL Hershey Cubs hockey team, playing in its inaugural season and still owns a home in Hershey.