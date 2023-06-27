BOSTON, Mass. (WHTM) – Head coach of the Boston Bruins and former Hershey forward, Jim Montgomery, was awarded the Jack Adams Award yesterday.

Montgomery was bestowed the award which honors the coach who has contributed the most to his team’s success.

The Canadian played for the Bears from 1994-96, appearing in 94 total games for Hershey. Montgomery scored 42 goals with 77 assists for a total of 119 points during his tenure.

Montgomery joined the NHL as a head coach for the Dallas Stars in 2018 and transferred to an assistant with the St. Louis Blues in 2020. Montgomery took over the Bruins this season; the team had a Stanley Cup playoff berth, losing in the first round.