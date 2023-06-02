ROCHESTER, NY (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears punched their ticket to the 2023 Calder Cup Finals with a 1-0 win over Rochester Americans in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday, June 2.

The Bears won the Eastern Conference Finals 4-2 over Rochester to advance. Hershey will face the winner of the Western Conference in the Calder Cup Finals, which will either be Coachella Valley or Milwaukee.

In Game 6, Shane Gersich scored the lone goal for the Bears, his first goal of the playoffs.

After dropping the first game of the conference finals 5-1 on home ice, the Bears won three straight games to push Rochester to the brink of elimination. Hershey outscored Rochester 10-4 in those games.

Rochester fired back in Game 5 at the Giant Center, pushing the series back to New York with a 4-1 win.

The road team won five of the six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bears are a perfect 6-0 on the road during the playoffs this season.

The Calder Cup Finals will likely begin the end of next week. Hershey will look to win the franchise’s 12th Calder Cup.