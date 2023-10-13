(WHTM) – The Hershey Bears and Ever Grain Brewing Company have collaborated to create Bear Claw Pale Lager.

According to the release, the lager was brewed with the choicest malts, has moderate bitterness, contains significant flavor of noble varieties, has a solid malt body, and sweet notes from an all-malt base.

The lager will be available in a 19.2-ounce can at the Giant Center and will be available for the home opener on October 14.

The can design shows a roaring bear’s face and at the bottom are 12 shields which represents the Bears AHL leading 12 Calder Cups.

The lager will be available on draft at The Chocolatier and Bears Den restaurants.

Bear Claw Pale Lager has a 5.5% ABV is will be a limited-time release.

Tickets are available here for the Bears home opener against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, October 14.