HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears and Coachella Valley Firebirds announced a philanthropic challenge on Wednesday.

The teams have agreed that whichever team wins the Calder Cup will receive a $10,000 donation from the losing team to the charity of the winning teams choice.

The agreement has been coined the Calder Cup Community Challenge.

Neither team has stated which charity they would support if they win.