HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears won went felt like a must-win Game 2 over the Rochester Americans 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. It was the first playoff shutout of Rochester since February 2002.

After giving up four goals and getting pulled early in Game 1, goalie Hunter Sheppard blocked 24 shots from Rochester to keep the visitors off the scoreboard.

Late in the second period, the Hershey got on the board thanks to the Henrik Borgstrom power-play goal. Hershey is now a perfect 6-0 in the postseason when the Bears score on a power play.

To add some insurance before the second intermission, veteran Beck Malenstyn nets another goal to bring the final score to 2-0.

“To go back to Rochester if we’re down 2-0, that’s that’s a tough road,” said Bears Head Coach Todd Nelson. “It is a huge win for our hockey team. I like the way that we clamped down. I thought that in the third period, once again, we had breakdowns, but our guys played pretty desperate, blocking shots, doing all of the things necessary to get the win.”

The Eastern Conference Finals are now tied up at 1-1.

The series heads to Rochester for a sold-out Game 3 on Saturday, May 27, and then Game 4 on Monday, May 29. The Americans have only played three games on their home ice during the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 will be back inside the Giant Center in Hershey on Wednesday, May 31.