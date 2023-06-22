HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears won their 12th Calder Cup in an exciting overtime game last night which means it’s time for the fans to celebrate.

There will be opportunities this week to honor the players and rejoice in the cup coming back to Hershey.

Tonight, the Bears will return from the California trip as champions. Fans are planning to welcome Hershey back when they touchdown at the Harrisburg International Airport tonight. As of now, no specific times have been announced.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., there will be a celebration held at the Bear’s home, the GIANT Center. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

abc27 sports will update information about celebrations as they become available.