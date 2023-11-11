HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Hershey Bears captain Dylan McIlrath was called up by the Washington Capitols on Saturday.

The 31-year-old defenseman has three assists in 11 games for the defending Calder Cup Champion Bears this season.

Last season McIlrath appeared in six games for Washington last year, picking up an assist.

In 571 career AHL games McIlrath has 116 points and won a second Calder Cup with Grand Rapids in 2017.

The Bears sit in first place with 16 points through 11 games, one point ahead of the Hartford Wolf Pack.