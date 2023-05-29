ROCHESTER, NY (WHTM) – The No. 2 Hershey Bears enter game four of the Eastern Conference Finals against the No. 3 Rochester Americans leading the series 2-1.

Game four will take place at Blue Cross Arena on Monday night at 6:05 p.m.

Last Saturday, the Bears took the lead in a 4-2 win in Rochester, New York. The game was back-and-forth with the Bears grabbing the lead early and then extending it to 2-0 before the Americans halved their lead. Hershey responded with Connor McMichael who scored his fourth goal of the playoffs to make it 3-1. Rochester cut it to one goal, 3-2, at 7:36 of the third. The Bears finished business with an empty-net goal to take the series lead.

The Americans led the shots 33-25 in Hershey’s first playoff win at Blue Cross Arena since April 20, 1994.

Hunter Shepard has turned around following being pulled in game one. In the previous game, Shepard posted 31 saves for Hershey and has led the Bears ahead in the series. Shepard’s shutout in game two was the first playoff shutout in his career. In the past two games, the netminder has gone 55-for-57 in saves for a .965 save percentage.

The Bears are hot on the power play, having scored a goal with an extra man in two straight games. Hershey now holds a 7-0 record with the man advantage in the playoffs.

There will be a watch party for fans at the Bears’ Den inside Hershey Lodge tonight. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and during intermissions, games will be held with chances to win prize packs and gift cards to The Bears’ Den.

If Hershey wins tonight’s game, it will be the first time it will have won a game-four win for a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 series since the 20009 Calder Cup Finals.