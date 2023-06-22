HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Moments after the Hershey Bears won their 12th Calder Cup in overtime of Game 7 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, goalie Hunter Shepard was named most valuable player of the finals.

Shepard faced 47 shots in the Game 7 overtime victory, only allowing two goals in the 3-2 win.

After the game, the American Hockey League presented Shepard with the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Shepard started all 20 games for Hershey during the postseason and posted a record of 14-6 with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts, capped by a 45-save performance in Game 7.

It’s a remarkable feat for a player who wasn’t the starting goaltender at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

The Bears run in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs was marred by blowout losses in the Eastern Conference Finals and in the three previous finals games in California. But Shepard responded with lights out performances following the losses.

His ability to flush a bad memory and keep moving may just be the reason the Bears survived against Rochester, and outlasted Coachella Valley enroute to the team’s 12th Calder Cup Championship.

The Bears’ 2023 championship marks their fourth Calder Cup since becoming the top development affiliate of the Capitals in 2005.

Under head coach Todd Nelson, who won his second Calder Cup as a head coach and fourth overall, Hershey defeated the Charlotte Checkers (3-1), the Hartford Wolf Pack (3-0) and the Rochester Americans (4-2) before outlasting Coachella Valley in the Finals.