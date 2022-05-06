WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in almost three years, the American Hockey League is hosting the Calder Cup Playoffs and the Hershey Bears are hoping to take advantage of the opportunity.

Of course, the 2020 and 2021 playoffs were cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Not only is it a return of the playoffs, but also the debut of the Best-of-Three playoff series, as the AHL introduced those this season.

The Hershey Bears will look to advance to the second round of the playoffs with two wins over their I-81 rivals, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Bears have struggled at times this season to string together wins, but Head Coach Scott Allen says the team isn’t focused on the past. There are no games to waste at this time of year, and the Chocolate & White are only focused on winning Game One.

Game One is on the road inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre on Friday, May 6; puck drops at 7 p.m.