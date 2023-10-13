HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – On Saturday night, the reigning Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears begin their 2023 season at home against the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m.

The opening night roster announced Friday consists of 16 players who helped the Bears to their 12th Calder Cup last season. Notable returning players include alternate captain Mike Vecchione, who scored the Game 7 overtime goal that sealed the cup for the Bears, Mike Sgarbossa, who led the team in scoring, and Ethen Frank.

On the defense, alternate captain Aaron Ness returns for his seventh season with the Bears and captain Dylan Mcllrath begins his third season with Hershey.

2023 playoff MVP Hunter Shepard is also back to guard the net for the Bears.

Forwards (19):

Nic Aube-Kubel

Pierrick Dube

Ethen Frank

Ryan Hofer

Jimmy Huntington

Hendrix Lapierre

Alex Limoges

Ivan Miroshnichenko

Julian Napravnik

Dmitry Osipov

Garrett Roe

Henrik Rybinski

Mike Sgarbossa

Joe Snively

Matt Strome

Riley Sutter

Alex Suzdalev

Bogdan Trineyev

Mike Vecchione

Defensemen (9):

Logan Day

Hardy Haman Aktell

Vincent Iorio

Nicky Leivermann

Jake Massie

Dylan McIlrath

Aaron Ness

Chase Priskie

Colin Swoyer

Goaltenders (3):

Garin Bjorklund

Hunter Shepard

Clay Stevenson

Aube-Kubel is a former Philadelphia Flyer and Limoges is a Penn State men’s hockey alum.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Washington Capitals prospects in the lineup include Lapierre who was drafted 22nd overall in 2020 and Miroshnichenko who was drafted 20th overall in 2022. Capitals defensive prospect Iorio returns to the Bears and Aktell joins in his first Bears campaign.

There will be a Calder Cup Banner Raising Ceremony before the start of the game and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a miniature Calder Cup Champions banner.