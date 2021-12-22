Hershey Bears postpone another game due to COVID-19

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears once again have to postpone a game due to COVID-19. The American Hockey League announcing that Wednesday’s game against Lehigh Valley is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game was scheduled for Wednesday night inside the GIANT Center and would have been one of five games in six days.

“This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel,” the Bears said in a release.

The Bears have struggled to stay on the ice this season missing two weeks of games after Thanksgiving due to a COVID outbreak.

A makeup date has not yet been determined.

The team is asking fans who purchased tickets to tonight’s game are asked to hold them at this time, and further information will be communicated once the game is rescheduled.