HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears re-signed forward Julian Napravnik and defenseman Michael Kim to one-year, American Hockey League contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Napravnik appeared in 18 games in his rookie season with the Bears, garnering seven points on five goals and two assists. The Bad Nauheim, Germany native joined in the latter of the 2021-22 season following his college career at Minnesota State University. The Mavericks alum tied for third place in the NCAA for scoring with 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) in 38 games.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Kim only played in two games with Hershey this season, but put up an assist in both appearances. Kim played for the Bears’ East Coast Hockey League affiliate the South Carolina Stingrays and led the club in defensive scoring with 40 points (9 goals, 31 assists) across 53 games.

In total, the Boston College alum has played 51 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Springfield and Hershey.