HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears are days away from the start of their playoff run, looking to bring the team’s first Calder Cup back to Hershey since 2009-10.

The Bears earned a two seed in the Atlantic Division with a 44-19-5-4 record in the regular season, earning a first round bye. The Providence Bruins are the top seed with a 44-18-8-2 record.

After earning a first round bye, the Bears will face third-seed Charlotte Checkers in the Division Semifinals starting Friday, April 28 on the road.

The Best-of-5 series will start with two games in Charlotte, the third game at the Giant Center in Hershey, with possible Game 4 and 5 also in Hershey.

“Just like a seven game series, you’re looking to get a split on the road at least,” said Bears Head Coach Todd Nelson. “Hopefully the guys are ready to go because you don’t want to dig yourself a hole. It’s an odd situation when you have home ice advantage but you start on the road. I’ve been through these before and things happen real quick and so we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for Game 1.”

The Bears have played the Checkers eight times this season with a 3-3-1-1 record. Mike Vecchione led Hershey in scoring against Charlotte with nine points in seven games, including four goals. Checkers Riley Nash had 11 points in eight games.

The Bears split a pair of home games with Charlotte in April in the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Bears will have had two weeks of rest heading into Friday’s road game against the Checkers, and look to shake of the rust early.