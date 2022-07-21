HERSHEY, Pa — The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have released the club’s 72-game regular season schedule for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Chocolate and White will open the new season at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. versus the Utica Comets. Opening weekend action continues the following evening as the Bears host the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Saturday night home games will once again be a fixture of Hershey’s schedule, as the club will host 15 games on Saturday evenings. The club will also play home games on Sunday afternoons (12), with additional home games on Tuesday (3), Wednesday (3), and Friday (3). Fans will have many opportunities to see the Bears on home ice in the opening months of the season, as the club’s busiest months at GIANT Center are November and December, which each feature seven games in front of Bear Nation. Hershey’s longest home stand comes from Dec. 28-Jan. 14, as Hershey will play seven straight games at GIANT Center.

Among the highlights of the schedule for the 2022-23 season is a game on New Year’s Eve at GIANT Center. The Bears will host the Providence Bruins to close 2022, and the Saturday, Dec. 31 game will feature a special 5 p.m. puck drop.

The Chocolate and White’s busiest month is November, featuring 13 games, while the club’s lightest month is October with just seven games. Hershey’s longest road trip is five games from Mar. 29-Apr. 7. In total, the schedule features six “three in threes”, where the Bears will play three games in three nights.

Hershey will once again play all teams in the Eastern Conference during the 2022-23 season with games versus Lehigh Valley (14), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12), Charlotte (8), Bridgeport (6), Hartford (6), Providence (6), Cleveland (4), Springfield (4), Belleville (2), Laval (2), Rochester (2), Syracuse (2), Toronto (2), and Utica (2).

Individual ticket information, and a complete promotional schedule will be shared later this summer. A full pre-season schedule will be released soon.