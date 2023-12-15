HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears will show their support for members of the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (CPIHL) ahead of Saturday’s matchup by wearing jerseys from the more than 20 local schools’ hockey clubs.

Some of the schools whose jerseys will be featured as warmup jerseys include Hershey High School, Lower Dauphin High School and Palmyra High School.

“We bring out a lot of the CPIHL players to (games) and we thought what better (than) for these guys. . . (to) come out to a game to see their logo out on the ice being represented by a Hershey Bears player in warmups,” said Hershey Bears manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting Zack Fisch.

This will be the second year of the event and last year’s special night served as an inspiration for other professional hockey teams. A couple of teams in the AHL held high school hockey nights after the Bears’ inaugural event.

The Bear’s National Hockey League affiliate the Washington Capitals borrowed the idea by wearing high school jerseys while walking into the arena at one of their games.

The connection between the Bears and the CPIHL runs deep. The CPIHL Championship games are played at Hershey Park Arena, the Bears’ practice facility, and the CPIHL’s “varsity” trophy is named the Bears Cup in honor of the Hershey Bears.

This cup, along with the CPIHL “junior varsity” cup the Viola Cup, will be on display at the GIANT Center during the game.

“There’ll be some recognition for (the high school) teams and players throughout the game as well,” Fisch said.

The event is special for the Bears’ players too. Fisch said although none of the Bears’ players are from the local high schools, they understand the importance of junior hockey and high school hockey because they too started their careers in these spaces.

“The guys take a lot of pride in it,” Fisch said. “It definitely means a lot more when (the student-athletes are) there in the crowd with us.”

Fisch said that the Central Pennsylvania region is becoming more of a hotbed for hockey and it’s encouraging to see talent emerging from the CPIHL.

“We’re seeing more and more guys from Central PA that played in the CPIHL get opportunities to continue to expand their wings as hockey players,” Fisch said. “We’ve seen some local players come here in camp that were CPIHL players at one point. Maybe one of these guys one day will be playing in the American Hockey League or even in a higher level.”

The Hershey Bears will take on Rocket Laval on Saturday at 7 p.m. with warmups starting around 6:20 p.m. The Bears are currently coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Providence Bruins and are first in the AHL with a 20-6 record.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a bobblehead of Calder Cup goalie MVP Hunter Sheppard.