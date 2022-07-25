HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears will need to find a new coach for the 2022-23 season, as the Washington Capitals promote Scott Allen to be an assistant coach in the National Hockey League.

The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan on Monday.

Allen, 56, spent three seasons in Hershey, two as an assistant and served as the head coach in 2021-22. He was named the head coach on August 5, 2021 after Spencer Carbery took an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Allen and the Hershey Bears went 34-32-6-4 in 2021 with a Calder Cup Playoff appearance.

“The Hershey Bears congratulate Scott Allen on his promotion to the Washington Capitals,” said Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. “Scott did a tremendous job in his three seasons with the organization, and it was an honor to have him serve as the 27th head coach in our franchise’s rich history. His passion and dedication to the position was second to none, and we thank him for his tireless commitment to the club. We wish Scott, and his wife Traci, all the best in Washington, and we look forward to working with the Capitals on the search for the next head coach of the Hershey Bears.”

Allen joined the Bears ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, serving as assistant coach on Carbery’s staff. He helped the Bears to the Kilpatrick Trophy as the American Hockey League’s regular season champions in 2020-21.

“I have felt privileged and honored to have spent these last three seasons coaching in Hershey,” said Allen. “The history of this franchise speaks for itself, but it’s been the people that have made it so special. I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has enhanced my time in Hershey, including the players, staff, management, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, new found friends, and of course the incredible, passionate Bears fans. Thank you Hershey. I’m going to miss you.”

In Washington, Allen will work with the forwards and penalty kills for the Capitals. He joins Head Coach Peter Laviolette’s staff working alongside Kevin McCarthy, Blaine Forsythe, and goaltending coach Scott Murray.

Allen is the third Hershey coach to earn a promotion to the NHL this summer, joining former Hershey video coach Emily Engel-Natzke, who was promoted to the Capitals as video coordinator, and former Hershey associate goaltending coach Alex Westlund, who was hired as goaltending coach by the Detroit Red Wings.

In addition to Allen’s promotion, the Bears and Capitals also announced today that Hershey assistant coach Steve Bergin has left the organization to pursue other opportunities.

The Bears and Capitals search for the 28th head coach in Hershey’s franchise history is underway.