HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced yesterday the addition of forward Garrett Roe to an American Hockey League contract for next season.

Roe has been playing for the past ten years in Europe with teams from Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, and Austria. The 5’7″, 170-pound player has garnered 375 points (115 goals, 260 assists) across 411 games in his tenure.

In 2018-19, Roe took the National League’s EV Zug to the Swiss Cup. Roe led the playoffs in assists with 11 and points with 17. In the 2019-20 season, Roe led the National League in assists with 35 while with the ZSC Lions and was named to the Media All-Star Team for his efforts.

Roe played for the United States in the 2018 Olympics and helped the U.S. reach the quarterfinals with two points (one goal, one assist).

Roe started his professional career in the 2011 season with the Adirondack Phantoms where he stayed for two years, posting 66 points (20 goals, 46 assists) over 129 games.

The Vienna, Virginia native played collegiate hockey for four seasons with St. Cloud University where he earned 178 points (65 goals, 113 assists). Roe ranks third all-time in Husky history for his points. Roe’s 113 assists are still the record for the program.

The Washington Little Capitals product was selected in the seventh round, 183 overall in the 2008 draft.

Roe and The Hershey Bears start their season on Oct. 14 and will be looking to defend their 12th Calder Cup title.