HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears started their 2023 Training Camp today, officially releasing their Training Camp roster yesterday ahead of the first skate.

The schedule for the first week of training camp is as follows:

*All dates at GIANT Center unless otherwise noted.

Monday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. (non-game group). First preseason game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at Hersheypark Arena. Second preseason game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 7 p.m.

All Training Camp practices are free and open to the public.

The initial 2023 Training Camp roster is as follows:

Position Players Forwards (17) Pierrick Dube, Tyson Empey, Ethen Frank, Tyler Heidt*, Ryan Hofer, Jimmy Huntington, Jarid Lukosevicius*, Julian Napravnik, Kevin O’Neil, Dmitry Osipov, Garrett Roe, Henrik Rybinski, Ryan Steele*, Matt Strome, Alexander Suzdalev, Bogdan Trineyev, Mike Vecchione Defensemen (9) Logan Day, Michael Kim, Nick Leivermann, Benton Maass, Jake Massie, Jon McDonald, Spencer Meier*, Aaron Ness, Colin Swoyer Goaltenders (2) Garin Bjorklund, Mitchell Gibson * Player is on a Training Camp Tryout

Among the training camp roster, 11 players helped lead the Bears to the 2023 Calder Cup. Highlights among the returning players include alternate captain Mike Vecchione who scored the overtime Game 7 goal to seal the 12th Calder Cup in Hershey history, Ethen Frank who led the club in goals last season with 30 and alternate captain Aaron Ness.

The roster will of course evolve throughout Training Camp. The list will be updated on HersheyBears.com.

Some of the anticipated additions include forward Riley Sutter and defenseman Chase Priskie, who were placed on waivers by the Washington Capitals yesterday. As the Capitals are forced to trim their roster to 23 skaters, the Bears are expected to receive more additions.

Those who clear waivers will be placed with the Bears and allowed to skate in Training Camp on Tuesday.