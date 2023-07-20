HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears strength and condition coach Mike Wagner has been hired as the Washington Capitals, the Bears NHL affiliate, assistant strength coach as was announced on Thursday.

Wagner has spent the past seven seasons with Hershey. The 34-year-old is a native of Hershey and joined the Bears in 2016. Wagner is the first person to ever hold this role as a full-time position with Hershey.

Wagner was a pioneer for the player’s training schedule and oversaw the weight room and the workouts, conditioning, and nutrition of every skater. Wagner also helped with miscellaneous hockey duties.

The Bears won the Calder Cup in 2023 while Wagner was part of the team and they took the North Division championship in the 2020-21 season.

Wagner worked with the University of Maryland, Millersville University, and Villanova University before joining the Bears.

Wagner will be with five other former members of the Bears staff with the Capitals including head coach Spencer Carberry and assistant coach Scott Allen.