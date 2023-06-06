HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears will look to win their 12th Calder Cup in 2023 against Coachella Valley.

The Firebirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals in the Western Conference Finals, advancing thanks to a 4-3 win in Game 6 to close out the series.

Hershey took care of business against the Rochester Americans in the Eastern Conference Finals, and improved to a perfect 6-0 on the road in the playoffs.

The Bears will need that road warrior strength, as Hershey is the low seed in the series.

The Calder Cup Finals are a best-of-seven series, and will begin Thursday, June 8.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule

Game 1 at Coachella Valley – Thursday, June 8 at 10pm

Game 2 at Coachella Valley – Saturday, June 10 at 10pm

Game 3 at Hershey – Tuesday, June 13 at 7pm

Game 4 at Hershey – Thursday, June 15 at 7pm

Game 5 at Hershey – Saturday, June 17* at 7pm

Game 6 at Coachella Valley – Monday, June 19* at 10pm

Game 7 at Coachella Valley – Wednesday, June 21* at 10pm

* if necessary

Calder Cup matchup

Hershey is the oldest and most successful franchise in the American Hockey League, with 11 Calder Cup victories. This will be the Hershey Bears 24th Calder Cup Finals appearance.

Coachella Valley is the newest team in the AHL, joining the league in 2022 in their inaugral season. The Firebirds are the AHL affiliate of the NHL expansion team the Seattle Kraken.

The Bears were the second-best team in the Atlantic Division with a 44-19-5-4 record. The Firebirds posted a 48-17-5-2 record in the regular season, also good for second in their division (Pacific).

The Hershey Bears defeated Charlotte 3-1 in the Atlantic Division Semifinals; swept Hartford 3-0 in the Division Finals; then outlasted Rochester 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Coachella Valley defeated Tucson 2-1 in the Pacific Division first round; took down Colorado 3-2 in the Pacific Division Semifinals; beat Calgary 3-2 in the Division Finals; then took care of Milwaukee 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals.

The Firebirds play at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, east of Palm Springs.

The Hershey Bears will host at least two games inside the GIANT Center for Game 3 and Game 4. If necessary, the Bears will also host Game 5.

The Calder Cup Finals will begin in Thousand Palms, California on Thursday, June 8.