HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced on Thursday, June 8 that there will be a Calder Cup Finals Pre-game ‘Party on the Plaza’ before each home game.

Before each home game of the Calder Cup Finals, the Bears will host a ‘Party on the Plaza’ that will start at 3 p.m. and feature food, drinks, music, games, and more

Games three, four, and five (if necessary) will be played at the Giant Center. Each game will start at 7 p.m.

The Bears are chasing their 12th Calder Club which would add to their AHL record for the most Calder Cups.

The ‘Party on the Plaza’ will be a great excuse to call off work and take the kids to the Giant Center. While listening to music you can play corn hole or giant Jenga. There will also be chalk so you can wish the Bears players luck when they walk into the Giant Center.

Grab your Calder Cup merchandise and even get a free face painting before heading into the Giant Center for puck drop.

Chick-fil-a will be one of many food options at the event. Drinks, including beer, will also be available at the event.

Prepare for the Bears to extinguish the Firebirds.

Tickets are still available here for all Calder Cup Final home games.