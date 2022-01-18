Hershey Bears to host Teddy Bear Toss, GIANT extends naming rights for GIANT Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears will host the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss during their next game on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the GIANT Center.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to the game to throw them on the ice after the Bears score their first goal of the game.

In 2019, Hershey collected a world record 45,650 stuffed animals to donate to over 25 local organizations, including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg and more. Due to the pandemic, the Teddy Bear Toss was held in a drive-thru setting but still collected over 30,000 plushes in 2021.

All this is part of the Hershey Bears Cares initiative, showcasing philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of players and staff members.

A limited number of tickets are available, and anyone interested should visit this link.

When announcing the weekend’s festivities, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts and the GIANT Company announced an extension of the naming rights for the home of the Hershey Bears, the GIANT Center, through September 2033.

“HE&R is so pleased to continue our incredible partnership with The GIANT Company. Together, we have helped to establish GIANT Center as an award-winning premier sports and entertainment venue – bringing the type of acts typically reserved for major cities to Central Pennsylvania,” Leslie Ferraro, vice president & Chief Marketing Officer, HE&R said. “We look forward to this next phase of partnership and cannot wait to continue expanding the GIANT Center’s offerings in our region.”

In honor of the extension, the GIANT Company is donating $20,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to help feed those in need in the Midstate.

“In all that it does, The GIANT Company works to bring families together and create memories. In Central Pennsylvania, no one does that quite like the GIANT Center does and that’s why we’re honored to continue our long-standing relationship with Hershey Entertainment & Resorts,” Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience, The GIANT Company said. “Much like HE&R, we’re committed to making a difference in the communities we serve. It’s only fitting to celebrate the extension of our partnership in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss, and to make it even more of an occasion, we’re thrilled to mark this milestone with a donation to our friends at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.”