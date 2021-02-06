Hershey Bears welcome fans back to the Giant Center for the first time in 335 days

It’s been almost a year since any Hershey Bears fans have been allowed inside the Giant Center to cheer on the Chocolate and White. For Saturday’s season opening game, a few hundred fans finally made the trek to Hershey to kick off the AHL season.

The Bears allowed a couple hundred fans to purchase tickets for home games this season. February games are already sold out.

“A very limited number of seats will be available for home games,” the Bears said in a release before the season.

Fans who want to watch a game in-person will have to follow strict guidelines, including: wearing a face covering at all times, temperature checks, social distancing and tickets must be purchased ahead of time online.

The Bears next home game is Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.