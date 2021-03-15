Hershey Bears will not admit significantly more fans despite new indoor event guidelines

Despite the new indoor event guidelines, the Hershey Bears will not increase fan attendance at upcoming games starting on April 4.

On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf announced new COVID-19 mitigation guidelines that allowed indoor events to admit up to 25 percent capacity regardless of venue size.

“The announcement by the Governor of a 25% capacity increase for indoor events will not have a significant impact on the number of attendees for Hershey Bears home games, due to the limitations created by the need for the 6-foot physical distancing requirement,” the Bears said to abc27 in a statement.

Based on the Giant Center’s 10,500 capacity, the Bears could allow 2,625 people inside on gamedays under the new guidelines. Currently, the team says attendance has been around 1,100 fans per game since the guidelines were updated to 15 percent capacity for indoor events.

“We are encouraged by the continued positive progression in Pennsylvania’s fight against COVID and the resulting reduction in restrictions, including today’s guidance expanding the gathering limits for indoor and outdoor events,” the Bears statement said.

The Bears have eight more home games after the new mitigation guidelines go into effect on April 4.