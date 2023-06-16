HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears evened up the Calder Cup Finals at 2-2 after a big Game 4 win on Thursday. The secret to their success may be a lucky burrito.

Before Hershey won back-to-back games this week, the Bears trailed Coachella Valley 0-2 in the Calder Cup Finals. It was time to turn the team’s luck around, so former Voice of the Hershey Bears John Walton took matters into his own hands and ate a burrito.

The current Washington Capitals broadcaster has been covering the Calder Cup playoffs from the beginning of the Bears run, and has plenty of superstitions of his own this time of year, including a lucky pregame meal.

I guess @JohnWaltonPxP has to have Neato Burrito again on Thursday 😂😂@TheHersheyBears won 5-4 in OT after Walton ate his lucky pregame ritual meal #GoodLuckCharm pic.twitter.com/waWaw0JK6s — Allie Berube (@allieberube) June 14, 2023

When Walton was the Bears broadcaster and the team needed a little luck, he would head to Neato Burrito in Harrisburg. Something about the BBQ sauce and grilled tortilla seems to bring the Chocolate and White wins on the ice.

So as the team tried to turn the tide at home this week, John drove to Paxton Street. He ordered Neato’s signature Cowboy Crunch burrito.

Ahead of Game 3, abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube shared Walton’s lucky pregame ritual with the abc27 viewers. The Bears won the game in overtime 5-4 off Riley Sutter’s heroics, and a lucky charm (or Burrito) was born.

Fans on Twitter were quick to jump on the burrito train, urging Walton to eat another on Thursday before Game 4. He obliged, and eight hours later, the Bears won Game 4 to even the series.

Update for those keeping score at home, @JohnWaltonPxP did have his pregame Neato Burrito today!!@TheHersheyBears Game 4 tonight! 💪🏻☘️ https://t.co/fIBH65jhtx pic.twitter.com/eArIVu6x5g — Allie Berube (@allieberube) June 15, 2023

Since the tweet went mini viral, the Neato Burrito good luck charm has taken on a life of it’s own. It’s no secret where Walton and Berube will be on Saturday ahead of a pivotal Game 5.

In fact, Walton wanted to use the burrito craze for some extra good and has created the “Bears Burrito Rally.” He has invited the Hershey Bears faithful to join them at Neato Burrito on Saturday from noon to 1:30. Come eat a burrito and also consider donating to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The Hershey Bears are tied 2-2 in the Calder Cup Finals against the Coachella Firebirds. Game 5, the final home game of the finals for the Bears, is on Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m. inside Giant Center.