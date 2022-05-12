HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears season has come to a close. The Chocolate & White fell in the first round of the AHL playoffs, and wrapped up the season at locker clean out on Tuesday.

After a dramatic playoff, best-of-three series, the Bears are trying to pick up the pieces. The 2021-22 season was littered with injuries and inconsistency, but there’s still a lot to be grateful for as it all ends.

The Bears were led by first-year head coach Scott Allen, who says he has a lot to process this offseason. Allen is a self=proclaimed sore loser, and didn’t take the overtime Game 3 loss kindly.

As the parent club, the Washington Capitals, was struggling with its own injury issues this season, the Bears lineup was an ever-changing entity. Even during the playoffs, the coaches were unable to rely on players to even be in Hershey, let alone able to play.

A devastating injury to captain Matt Moulson changed the tenor of the season as the 38 year old was away from the team and undergoing back surgery and recovery.

The team says 2021-22 was full of lessons and a true test for the entire organization. The team ended the regular season with a record of 34-32-6-4, and was 1-2 in the playoffs.